Eduardo De La Calle Next on Planet E

Eduardo De La Calle will release a new EP on Planet E, Icosahedrite.

The word "Icosahedrite" refers to the geometric figure icosahedron and arises from the idea that the EP is an amalgam of electronic music styles with many other aspects of traditional musical genres, like jazz and blues. Metaphorically, those genres act as the multiple sides of an imaginary icosahedron.

The EP will be the Spaniard's first solo release on Carl Craig's Planet E.

Tracklisting

A. Phason Jazz

B1. Mr Dewey D

B2. Rhythmic Soundscapes

Icosahedrite EP will land on January 26, with clips of "Phason Jazz" streaming below.