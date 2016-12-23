Epizode Festival Announces Day Program and Final Lineup

Epizode Festival has announced its full lineup and day programming for its 2018 edition.

This year's festival runs from December 31 to January 10, kicking off with Carl Cox on New Year’s Eve before local artists carry the party until the 3rd when Dubfire is the main man. On January 4, French outfit dOP are the headliners, with 50 Weapons' techno man Bambounou playing with Desolat boss Loco Dice, Rekids' Peggy Gou, and Yaya on January 5.

The 6th sees Visionquest’s Ryan Crosson perform alongside Ricardo Villalobos, Dan Andrei, and Luciano. Add to this Stanton Warriors, Sammy Dee, and Japan’s Fumiya Tanaka.

Pan-Pot, Nicole Moudaber, tINI, Marcel Dettmann, Richie Hawtin, Chris Liebing, and Mathew Jonson play towards the end, accompanied by the likes of Âme and Dixon, Nicolas Lutz and Binh, Houndstooth innovator Call Super, Clone man Orgue Electronique, and many more.

