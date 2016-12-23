Faster Lines Up Sonath EP

Faster will release a new EP on French label Sonath.

Suciu Laurentiu (a.k.a Faster) is a Romanian DJ-producer. He started music production at the age of 16. In a short time, he's released on labels as Acmé, Drumma, Hourglass, and The Rabbit Hole, and made a name for himself as one of the best-kept secrets of the Romanian scene.

With two sides for two tracks, the disc "reflects the ocean’s bad-tempered nature," the label explains.

Tracklisting

A. Almost Standing

B. Granussi

Almost Standing/Granussi will land in December on vinyl only, with clips streaming below.