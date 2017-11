Flying Lotus has shared his first music video in two years, along with an announcement that a new album is on the way on Warp.

The video for "Post Requisite" continues what has been a landmark year for the LA artist, who in 2017 has directed a feature film in Kuso, scored a Blade Runner short film, produced Thundercat's Drunk, and developed a 3D show which he's currently touring.

