Four Tet Remixes Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has shared a new remix of "I Will Make Room For You" by Four Tet.
Four Tet was an early supporter of her music and has called Smith's new album The Kid the best album of 2017.
The remix perfectly balances the sense of wide-eyed wonder of the original with an expansive four-on-the-floor beat. It premiered this morning via Billboard, who said, "It's the sort of remix you can get lost in for hours."
The original song is taken from Smith's new album The Kid, which is out now on Western Vinyl.