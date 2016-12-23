Four Tet Remixes Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has shared a new remix of "I Will Make Room For You" by Four Tet.

Four Tet was an early supporter of her music and has called Smith's new album The Kid the best album of 2017.

The remix perfectly balances the sense of wide-eyed wonder of the original with an expansive four-on-the-floor beat. It premiered this morning via Billboard, who said, "It's the sort of remix you can get lost in for hours."

The original song is taken from Smith's new album The Kid, which is out now on Western Vinyl.