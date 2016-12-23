Four Tet Shares Two New Tracks

Kieran Hebden (a.k.a Four Tet) would seem to have shared two more unreleased tracks via Spotify.

On several occasions, the UK artist has tweeted links to a few different releases where all of the info has been in seemingly nonsensical code, and one can only presume that they're to his own music. The latest, ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ؞ৢ؞ؖ, comprises two tracks in the vein of Hebden's recent New Energy LP.

These tracks have also been posted to a mysterious Bandcamp profile purported to be based in Brunei.