Fred P Remixes Cassy & Demuir on Kwench Records

The second release from Cassy’s new collaborative label Kwench Records sees New York native Fred P turn in three remixes of Cassy & Demuir’s "Please Me" from the label's inaugural release.

Kwench Records is Cassy's new label, launched in November. The label will focus specifically on collaborations, with all releases featuring at least two artists working together, plus a remix.

After hearing three interpretations from Fred P, Cassy was adamant that the tracks were so special that they had to have their own release. “His remixes exceeded expectations, and it’s incredible how direct and beautiful they all are," Cassy explains.

The three remixes are said to "share Fred P’s inimitable sound," with the 10 minutes of his "Journey Mix" "slowly embracing and developing into a cosmic voyage." The "Fixation Mix" is described as an "up-tempo cut, with ambient synth keys perched over brooding bass notes." The final track from the EP, "Broken Vibes Mix," features Cassy’s distinct vocals over carefully muffled claps and broken beat.

Tracklisting

A1. Journey Mix

B1. Fixation Mix

B2. Broken Vibes Mix

Cassy x Demuir "Please Me" — Fred P Reshape Project will land on December 15, with clips available here.