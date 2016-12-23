Goldie and Skepta Announce Vinyl-Only Collaboration

Goldie and Skepta have collaborated on a new track called "Upstart (Road Trip)."

The track is described by the Metalheadz as "a fierce, futuristic alchemy of tense horrorshow melodics, street-level rhymes, and bangin’ breaks."

It'll be the title track of a vinyl-only EP that also includes an instrumental version of the track and two versions of "Poisonous Darts," a three-way collaboration between Goldie, Fraims, and DRS.

Tracklisting

A1. Goldie & Skepta "Upstart (Road Trip)"

A2. Goldie & Skepta "Upstart (Road Trip)" (Instrumental)

B1. Goldie & Fraims Featuring DRS "Poisonous Darts"

B2. Goldie & Fraims Featuring DRS "Poisonous Darts" (Instrumental)

Upstart is scheduled for December release.