Hideout Festivals Confirms More Names

Hideout Festival has announced the second wave of names for next year's 2018 edition.
Leading today’s announcement is production trio Disciples, who will bring their sounds to Zrce Beach. Added also are Jamie Jones, the Welsh-born, LA-based DJ-producer, Richy Ahmed, Steve Lawler, and Heidi, who returns to the festival alongside MistaJam. These names join Waze & Odyssey, DJ Zinc, and Mak & Pasteman, all of whom were added today, plus Max Chapman, Denney, and Sam Divine.
A list of previously announced names can be viewed below.
Announced Today
Disciples
Jamie Jones
Richy Ahmed
Steve Lawler
Heidi
MistaJam
Denney
Mak & Pasteman
Max Chapman
Sam Divine
Waze & Odyssey
DJ Zinc
Previously Announced
AJ Tracey / Andy C / Apollonia / Bicep DJ Set
Bugzy Malone / Chase & Status DJ Set
David Rodigan / Dusky / Eats Everything
Gorgon City / Hannah Wants / Jackmaster
Kerri Chandler / MK / Patrick Topping / Skream
Solardo / Wilkinson DJ Set
Alan Fitzpatrick / Artwork
Camelphat / Claptone / Darius Syrossian / Flava D
Holy Goof / Hunee / Jax Jones / Jeremy Underground
Joy Orbison / Mall Grab / My Nu Leng
Nadia Rose / Nastia / Peggy Gou / Redlight / Sonny Fodera / Special Request
Christoph / Darkzy / Detlef b2b Latmun
Franky Rizardo / Heartless Crew / Lauren Lo Sung
Mollie Collins / Or:La / SASASAS / Skepsis
The Heatwave / William Djoko
This year's edition runs from June 25 to 29 Croatia's Zrce Beach, with more information available here.