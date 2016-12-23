Hideout Festivals Confirms More Names

Hideout Festival has announced the second wave of names for next year's 2018 edition.

Leading today’s announcement is production trio Disciples, who will bring their sounds to Zrce Beach. Added also are Jamie Jones, the Welsh-born, LA-based DJ-producer, Richy Ahmed, Steve Lawler, and Heidi, who returns to the festival alongside MistaJam. These names join Waze & Odyssey, DJ Zinc, and Mak & Pasteman, all of whom were added today, plus Max Chapman, Denney, and Sam Divine.

A list of previously announced names can be viewed below.

Announced Today

Disciples

Jamie Jones

Richy Ahmed

Steve Lawler

Heidi

MistaJam

Denney

Mak & Pasteman

Max Chapman

Sam Divine

Waze & Odyssey

DJ Zinc

Previously Announced

AJ Tracey / Andy C / Apollonia / Bicep DJ Set

Bugzy Malone / Chase & Status DJ Set

David Rodigan / Dusky / Eats Everything

Gorgon City / Hannah Wants / Jackmaster

Kerri Chandler / MK / Patrick Topping / Skream

Solardo / Wilkinson DJ Set

Alan Fitzpatrick / Artwork

Camelphat / Claptone / Darius Syrossian / Flava D

Holy Goof / Hunee / Jax Jones / Jeremy Underground

Joy Orbison / Mall Grab / My Nu Leng

Nadia Rose / Nastia / Peggy Gou / Redlight / Sonny Fodera / Special Request

Christoph / Darkzy / Detlef b2b Latmun

Franky Rizardo / Heartless Crew / Lauren Lo Sung

Mollie Collins / Or:La / SASASAS / Skepsis

The Heatwave / William Djoko

This year's edition runs from June 25 to 29 Croatia's Zrce Beach, with more information available here.