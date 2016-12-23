Jordan Rakei Drops Dancefloor-Ready Ninja Tune Edit

Jordan Rakei has dropped a new dancefloor-focused Ninja Tune edit.

When Jordan moved to London from Brisbane two years ago, he struck up a friendship with Bradley Zero (founder of the South London club night and record label Rhythm Section) who encouraged him to try his hand at making some uptempo, dancefloor-facing music. This was an entirely new venture for Jordan who had, until that point, been experimenting on a hip-hop/soul tip and honing his songwriting skills. He made four raw, instinctively soulful house tracks and, delighted with the results, Bradley released them on a Rhythm Section 12” titled Joy, Ease Lightness in December 2016. Jordan created a new moniker for this offshoot project: Dan Kye.

It was a natural step for Jordan to return to “Wallflower” in Dan Kye mode and re-imagine the title track. The result is a characteristically warm, bumpy, four-to-the-floor dub, which can be streamed in full below—and is available now via Ninja Tune.