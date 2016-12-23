Keinemusik Shares Cut From New Album

Rampa, &ME, and Adam Port have joined forces for a collaborative album on their Keinemusik label.

Titled You Are Safe, the album's title and theme "illustrates the safe-haven Keinemusik has built itself over the last eight years" with their core crew of the aforementioned artists, David Mayer, DJ Reznik, and painter/visual artist Monja Gentschow. The 10 tracks on the LP encapsulate what Keinemusik stands for, flowing through atmospheric house, broken-beat grooves, trippy tribal cuts, and more pop-inclined R&B hybrids. Outside of the core producers, the album features contributions from London-based Chiara Noriki, Jennifer Touch, and former Hercules And Love Affair and Jessica 6 member Nomi Ruiz, who is also the voice of Keinemusik's NR& project.

You can pre-order You Are Safe here ahead of the November 24 release, with "Civilist" streaming in full below.