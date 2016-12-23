Lachlan McFeely Bolt Shares Tripped-Out Video

On November 17, Astral Black released the new album from Glasgow artist Lachlan McFeely Bolt.

Titled Still, the LP finds Bolt freeing himself creatively and focusing on a feeling rather than production prowess—although, the production on the record is noticeably accomplished. Across nine tracks, Bolt flows through a range of beat-driven cuts that place atmosphere at the forefront, from melodic pop-infused tracks to more complex and cerebral outings.

With the release of the album, Bolt has shared a video for standout cut "2 Scared 2 Say," an anthemic jungle track that is paired with tripped-out visuals of a night out.

You can pick up the LP on limited-edition cassette and digitally here, with the video streaming via the player above.