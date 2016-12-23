News

Lachlan McFeely Bolt Shares Tripped-Out Video

The Glasgow-based artist's 'Still' EP is out now on Astral Black.

On November 17, Astral Black released the new album from Glasgow artist Lachlan McFeely Bolt.

Titled Still, the LP finds Bolt freeing himself creatively and focusing on a feeling rather than production prowess—although, the production on the record is noticeably accomplished. Across nine tracks, Bolt flows through a range of beat-driven cuts that place atmosphere at the forefront, from melodic pop-infused tracks to more complex and cerebral outings.

With the release of the album, Bolt has shared a video for standout cut "2 Scared 2 Say," an anthemic jungle track that is paired with tripped-out visuals of a night out.

You can pick up the LP on limited-edition cassette and digitally here, with the video streaming via the player above.

GET THE LOWDOWN

XLR8R delivered weekly to your inbox