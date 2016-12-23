Len Faki Next Up in Ask the Experts; Send Him Your Questions Now

Berlin-based DJ, producer, and label owner Len Faki is one of the most in-demand techno artists of his generation. He is an internationally requested DJ, whose productions and remixes are played by techno’s most prominent names. Being a resident at Berghain since its opening in 2004 keeps him "open-minded" as an artist, he explains, while his sound is constantly evolving without ever losing its energy.

Even before his move to Berlin in 2003, Faki had the experience of managing two techno labels: Monoid and Feis. These early years of fruitful productivity provided the necessary groundwork for the next big steps in his career. Upon his arrival in Berlin, it didn't take long until he became a resident-DJ in the newly opened Berghain, a monthly experience he "wouldn't want to miss for anything," he explains.

In 2003 he founded his own label Figure as a new platform to play out his eclectic and open-minded vision of techno music. At first an outlet for his own productions, Figure developed into a well recognized, acclaimed label, releasing household names like Johannes Heil or Slam as well as upcoming producers like Markus Suckut, A.Mochi, Psyk, Setaoc Mass, and others.

In 2007, Faki released the double A-side Rainbow Delta/ Mekong Delta on Ostgut Ton, which became one of the biggest tracks of the year and an instant techno classic. The success and popularity of "Mekong Delta" brought a wave of attention to Faki, who answered with numerous successful follow-up tracks like "My Black Sheep“ or "Odyssee II," which turned into massive club hits in 2007 and 2008, as well as "Death By House" for Sven Väth’s Cocoon label.

Faki's love for the infinite variety of electronic music resulted in founding Figure SPC in 2009. In Spring 2009, another milestone in Len’s career was passed with the release of Berghain 03 on Ostgut Ton, Faki’s first commercial mix-CD. Accompanied by two 12"s with exclusive tracks from fellow producers like Radio Slave and Faki himself, the release further reinforced his status as one of the most innovative and versatile techno DJs in the business. Since then, Faki has found more and more pleasure in editing tracks for his DJ sets to further develop his sound on stage.

More recently, he's launched new Figure sub-label Figure Jams and his own platform LF RMX, a non-profit label and that all earnings are donated to Straßenkinder e.V., a Berlin organization that contributes to the care of homeless children and child poverty.

So we now want to invite your questions.

Whether it be DJing, production, label management or anything else, all questions should be sent to asktheexperts@xlr8r.com with "Len Faki" as the subject line. We'll pass them along to Faki who will then select his favorites, and soon we'll publish the answers.