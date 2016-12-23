Lisbon's Ministerium Club Confirms December Dates

Lisbon's Ministerium Club has confirmed its December dates.

Ministerium Club opened in December 2012 in facilities previously occupied by the Portuguese Ministry of Finance. It has since become one of the main references in Lisbon for house and techno, hosting weekly events with names from the forefront of electronic music alongside underground local talent.

The lineups for December are as follows, with more information available here.

December 2 — 5th Anniversary with Dyed Soundorom

Dyed Soundorom

Joao Maria

Kaesar

Mary B

Elless & Benn

December 9 — Ministerium Records with Thomas Melchior

Thomas Melchior

Berlioz &

LAAD live

Joao Maria

December 16 — A L I C E #11 Dax J, -2 & Sanyasi

Dax J

-2

Sanyasi

December 30

Magda

Mary B

Elless & Benn

December 31—NYE

DeWalta

Ze Salvador

Joao Maria

Zoy & Tiago Marques

Diogo Lacerda & Berllioz

