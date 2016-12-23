Lisbon's Ministerium Club Confirms December Dates

Lisbon's Ministerium Club has confirmed its December dates.
Ministerium Club opened in December 2012 in facilities previously occupied by the Portuguese Ministry of Finance. It has since become one of the main references in Lisbon for house and techno, hosting weekly events with names from the forefront of electronic music alongside underground local talent.
The lineups for December are as follows, with more information available here.
December 2 — 5th Anniversary with Dyed Soundorom
Dyed Soundorom
Joao Maria
Kaesar
Mary B
Elless & Benn
December 9 — Ministerium Records with Thomas Melchior
Thomas Melchior
Berlioz &
LAAD live
Joao Maria
December 16 — A L I C E #11 Dax J, -2 & Sanyasi
Dax J
-2
Sanyasi
December 30
Magda
Mary B
Elless & Benn
December 31—NYE
DeWalta
Ze Salvador
Joao Maria
Zoy & Tiago Marques
Diogo Lacerda & Berllioz