Lisbon's Ministerium Club Confirms November Dates

Lisbon's Ministerium Club has confirmed its November dates.

Ministerium Club opened in December 2012 in facilities previously occupied by the Portuguese Ministry of Finance. It has since become one of the main references in Lisbon for house and techno, hosting weekly events with names from the forefront of electronic music alongside underground local talent.

The lineups for November are as follows:

November 4

Barem (Fun Records, MINUS)

DJ Honesty (Cabinet Records Berlin)

CRUZ (bloop recordings)

Elless & Benn

November 11: Ministerium Records w/ Ion Ludwig (Live)

Ion Ludwig (Live)

Joao Maria (Assemble Music)

Tiago Marques

MARY B

November 18: Vértice 15 – Boris

Boris

Vélez

VOX99

November 25 Solid Funk w/ Jane Fitz, Binh, Joao Maria, and Diogo Lacerda

Jane Fitz

Binh (Time Passages / Perlon)

Joao Maria (Assemble Music )

Diogo Lacerda (LowMoneyMusicLove)

For more information on any of these events, click here.