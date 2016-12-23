Lokomotiv Preps Piktor EP, Shares Snippets

Early next month, Australian label Lokomotiv will return with its second release, an EP from Romanian producer Piktor.

The EP, titled Acid Space, follows on from Suolo's May Be EP, which also included a huge SIT remix, with two groove-led originals and a sophisticated remix from fellow Romanian Sublee. The EP has been garnering a wave of hype over the last few months, with tracks popping up in sets of artists such as Cristi Cons, Barac, Arapu, and Gescu, and looks to follow the path set by the first release, which sold out the first press in a few weeks.

Acid Space will be available from December 8, with pre-order available here.