Look Mum No Computer Gives an Introduction to Modular Synthesis

Back in September, Point Blank hosted a fantastic live modular set from Look Mum No Computer. As a follow up, Point Blank has asked him to detail his processes and sprawling setup, while giving tips on building your own modular rack.

In the video, the artist also known as Sam Battle gives a short lesson in the history of synthesisers, before diving into his homemade setup—which includes oscillators, filters, envelope generators, and analog drums—while offering insight into effects that things like resonance, waveform shape, and voltage have on the sounds that can be made.

You can watch the video via the player above, with more on Point Blank here.