Louisahhh Drops Brutal, Live-Sounding, Post-Alternative Industrial Pop EP

RAAR will soon present the first EP from label co-founder Louisahhh, A Trap I’ve Built.

The EP is supposed to create a bridge, in both theme and feel, between Louisahhh’s previous, dancefloor-oriented tracks and a more live-sounding, post-alternative industrial pop.

Louisahhh describes A Trap I’ve Built as an "intentionally brutal" body of work."Wading through murky themes of rape culture, addiction, masochism, and deprivation, whatever isn't explicitly lyricised bleeds through in a sonic ambush. It is my intention that listening to these songs, or DJing them, should be an experience that leaves the audience a little shaken up, something they can feel in their teeth. I hope that A Trap I've Built is delighted in because (not in spite) of the fact that it is upsetting," she continues.

Tracklisting

01. Hey Trouble

02. To Me Right Now

03. Trap

04. Line

05. Like A Vice

A Trap I've Built EP will land on December 1, with "Hey Trouble" streaming in full below.