Mano Le Tough Debuts on Pampa

Niall Mannion (a.k.a Mano Le Tough) has released a new EP on Pampa, Ahsure.

The three-track EP is the Irish producer's second release of the year, following Arganol 'N' All which landed via his own Maeve imprint. It's said to "showcase his unique ability to combine dancefloor rhythms with visceral vocal-based songs."

The A-side, "Your Heavy Head" is the most dancefloor focused track of the EP. Mano combines crisp, live sounding percussion with various intertwining synth lines and bell chimes, establishing a gentle yet pulsating groove. "Kitedub" on the flip settles neatly somewhere between modern house music and weirdo pop.

The title track rounds off the record. Penned just after the birth of his daughter, "Ahsure" hears Mano's lyrics sit above swirling ambient sounds.

Tracklisting

01. Your Heavy Head

02. Kitedub

03. Ahsure

Ahsure is out now, with clips below, with clips of "Your Heavy Head" streaming below.