Marcel Dettmann, Radioactive Man, and The Exaltics Rework Second Storey

Houndstooth has announced a new Second Storey remix EP, titled Lucid Reworks, featuring reworks from Marcel Dettmann, Radioactive Man, and The Exaltics.

Second Storey's original release, titled Lucid Locations, was released by Houndstooth back in April, presenting a rich collection of tripped-out bass-heavy electronics. The all-star class on the rework EP finds Dettmann providing two remixes—"positive" and "negative" versions—alongside Radioactive Man and The Exaltics classy electro cuts.

Lucid Reworks will drop as a vinyl-only release of 500 records on December 8 and can be pre-ordered here.