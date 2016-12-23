Marcel Dettmann to Release Collaborative Album for Ostgut-Ton's A-TON

Marcel Dettmann will release a new album called Marcel Dettmann presents RAUCH.

The record is said to be "in dialogue with" photos by contemporary German artist Friederike von Rauch, including architectural images of post-World War II European monasteries, including La Tourette by Le Corbusier, and Iannis Xenakis near Lyon, Roosenberg Abbey near Ghent, and Maria Regina Martyrum in Berlin.

It forms part an ongoing artistic collaboration between Marcel Dettmann and von Rauch, which includes 2011’s Ash installation and three photographic works for Dettmann releases on Ostgut Ton. Von Rauch's work also appeared in Berghain's 2014 exhibition "10," as well as in the accompanying book "Berghain | Kunst im Klub" (Hatje Cantz, 2015).

The images will be exhibited together with the music on this LP as part of an installation for von Rauch’s solo show insgeheim, on from November 9 to January 11 at the Goethe-Institut Paris during the international Paris Photo art fair in November 2017.

RAUCH will be released on December 1 on vinyl and in digital formats via A-TON, a new platform of Berghain's in-house imprint Ostgut Ton focussing on ambient, archive, and alternative music. The digital version presents the work as a single track, while the vinyl edition splits it over two sides of wax.

Tracklisting

A. Rauch 1

B. Rauch 2

