Marco Shuttle will soon release a new EP, Oscillate.

The two-tracker will be the 12th release on Eeerie, the Treviso-born artist's label—and his first release since his Systhema LP landed on Spazio Disponibile earlier this year.

We're told to expect a return to a more "groovy and floor-friendly" sound but one that maintains the Italian's signature deep approach.

Oscillate EP will land on December 5, with clips streaming below.