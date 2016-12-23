Margot Next On Life and Death

Italian duo Margot will soon release a 12" on DJ Tennis' Life and Death.

The four-track EP, with a digital bonus, will be the duo's first 12" on the label, having previously put out material on Hivern Discs, Internasjonal, Border Community, and their own Margot Records.

We're told to expect "contemporary Italo-disco and foggy rave culture."

The release comes with Dauwd and Kiwi remixes.

Tracklisting

A1. Amore a Bordo Pista (Original Mix)

A2. Amore a Bordo Pista (Dauwd Remix)

B1. Salsce (Original Mix)

B2. Salsce (Kiwi Remix)

Digital Bonus: Taormina (Original Mix)

Amore a Bordo Pista EP will land December 1, with the title track streaming below.