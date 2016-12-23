Mika Vainio, Ryoji Ikeda, and Alva Noto Live Album Coming via Noton

Mika Vainio, Ryoji Ikeda, and Alva Noto (a.k.a Carsten Nicolai) will release a 15-year-old live recording via Nicolai's Noton label.

The 45-minute recording, which is split into 11 "movements," features the trio performing at Newcastle’s Baltic Arts Center in September 2002. According to Boomkat, it is the only recording of the trio performing.

Noise icon Vainio passed away earlier this year at the age 53.

Tracklisting

01. Movement 1

02. Movement 2

03. Movement 3

04. Movement 4

05. Movement 5

06. Movement 6

07. Movement 7

08. Movement 8

09. Movement 9

10. Movement 10

11. Movement 11

Live 2002 LP will land on January 19.