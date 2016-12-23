Modular Gang to Launch at Oscillate's 3-Year Anniversary

Tomorrow, Rachel Lyn will premiere her new Berlin-based Modular Gang collective at Oscillate's 3-year anniversary at ://about blank.

The collective—which includes Lyn, Alex The Fairy, Halosaur, Suden, Volruptus, and #2244—will be performing a seven-hour live set in The Tent, with Cashmere Radio also broadcasting live. Joining them on the bill is a list of house and techno heavy hitters, including Ramzi, Shanti Celeste, Anastasia Kristensen, Benjamin Damage, and Swedish duo Skudge, who will also be performing live.

You can find more information on the event here, with preview live jams from each artist streaming below.