Modular Rotterdam Turns Five with Ben Klock, Job Jobse, Bicep, and More

Rotterdam-based organization Modular is turning five this year and will celebrate the milestone with a big celebration on December 23 featuring artists such as Ben Klock, Bicep (live), and Job Jobse.

Modular is a well-known event organization in the Rotterdam nightlife. In the past five years, they've grown from a small club event to a respected organization with an extensive event portfolio.

2017 was a busy year for the team. In addition to Modular Festival, which took place for the second time, Modular organized a Factory Edition, a beach party, and a special performance by Colin Benders at Kino. Also, the first edition of NachtiBAR (a collaboration with the Leipzig-based organization Nachtdigital) took place last spring in the infamous nightclub BAR. Modular is finishing off the year with their five-year anniversary, at the Maassilo, on December 23.

The boys from Bicep are no strangers to the Modular crowd, and they will play at Modular for the fifth time. The Irish duo released their long-awaited album in September and will be bringing their new live-set to the event. Modular resident Job Jobse will also be part of the anniversary. While at the same time, Berlin-based Ben Klock will close off the Maassilo’s main room. Another Modular regular, Philou Louzolo will play b2b with Amsterdam-based Max Abysmal. Kobosil, Deniro, and Rotterdam talent Stranger finish the lineup.

In addition to the musical program, a brand new project called ModulART, will be launched during the event. This project will showcase the works of Rotterdam-based artists and creative minds.

For more information visit here.

Event: Modular 5 Year Anniversary

Location: Maassilo, Rotterdam

Date: December 23, 2017

Lineup: Ben Klock, Bicep (live), Job Jobse, Kobosil, Stranger, Philou Louzolo & Max Abysmal, Deniro, Modular DJs

Tickets: €24,50