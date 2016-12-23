MUTEK Announces San Francisco Edition

MUTEK has announced its first US edition, taking place in San Francisco from May 3 - 6, 2018. The announcement signals MUTEK's existence in seven cities across four continents, with SF joining Montreal, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Barcelona, Dubai, and Tokyo.

The event will be helmed by two experienced co-directors: Surefire Agency founder Miroslav Wiesner and Gabrielle de Villoutreys. Lineup and venue announcements are are set to arrive in the next few weeks and in the meantime, MUTEK.SF is seeking performance proposals from American artists and those residing in the area.

You can find more information and submit artist proposals here.