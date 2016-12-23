Nightmares On Wax Announces New Album

Warp mainstay George Evelyn (a.k.a Nightmares on Wax) will release a new LP in January, titled Shape The Future.

The marriage of soul, hip-hop, dub, and timeless club sounds that N.O.W. has been mutating and perfecting for years is said to find "perhaps its most fluid form yet on Shape The Future."

The 12-track release, N.O.W's eighth album, features a number of collaborations, including cameos from UK soul singers like Andrew Ashong, Jordan Rakei, and former Zero 7 vocalist Mozez.

“Making Shape The Future, I’ve journeyed both inwardly and outwardly all over the world and both physically and emotionally. I feel like I had to mature making this record, as it posed a lot of challenges along the way—more than I anticipated. You’re a different person each day so I could never make the same album again—expressions change. I’ve brought in a lot of outside people including musicians and a lot of orchestration. It’s brought a lot of enrichment. Each album to me is discovery and a reflection, a mirror where I'm at in life over a period of time through writing an album and touring. It's inspiring my reality or affecting my outlook on things and this, in turn, is expressed through the music and expressing a message through different sides of emotion and our relationship to our reality." — Nightmares on Wax

Streamable below is a video for new song “Citizen Kane” featuring Mozez and Allan Kingdom. It is said to "demonstrate the journey George has taken over his expansive and influential career." The video's narrative of deep-south rebirth was shot over the summer in New Orleans, directed by James Burns and features Langston Fishburne.

Tracklisting

01. Back To Nature feat. Kuauhtli Vasquez & Wixarika Tribe

02. Tell My Vision feat. Andrew Ashong

03. Shape The Future

04. On It Maestro

05. Tomorrow feat. LSK

06. Typical feat. Jordan Rakei

07. Tenor Fly

08. Citizen Kane feat. Mozez

09. Deep Shadows feat. Sadie Walker

10. Gotta Smile

11. The Other Ship

12. Citizen Kane feat. Mozez and Allan Kingdom (Rap Version) (Bonus Track)

Shape The Future will land on January 26, 2018.