Novation has just released a browser version of Launchpad called Launchpad Arcade.

Launchpad Arcade runs directly inside the Google Chrome browser, letting you get straight into making music with Launchpad's familiar clip-based user interface. The application allows you to perform tracks from an extensive loop library, and gives you the option to design and play light shows, too—although, for this feature, you will need to have a Launchpad device.

You can check out Launchpad Arcade here.