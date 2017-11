Omar-S has a new EP on the way, titled Your Hit Making Papa.

The two-track release will land via the US producer's own FXHE Records label and will be his second solo release of 2017, following January's Hit It Bubba. He's also put out collaborative records with Nite Jewel and Young Seth (a.k.a Seth Troxler).

Tracklisting

A1. Tap Dat Ass

B1. Odawa

Your Hit Making Papa will land on December 15, with clips streaming here.