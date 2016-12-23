Onirik Debuts on Finest Hour

Federico Benedetti (a.k.a Onirik) will soon debut EP on his very own Finest Hour imprint with FH10.

Finest Hour Records is a label founded by Onirik and Pablo Tarno, with previous releases from Audio Werner, St. Joseph, Robin Ordell, and more.

The A-side, with “Kaleidophon” and “Vivid," carries the slightly darker and trippier sound recently embodied on his solo label, Garage Hermétique. On the flip, a more traditional stripped down deep house affair, an 11-minutes groover for the early hours, aligning perfectly with the label’s aesthetics.

Tracklisting

A1. Kaleidophon

A2. Vivid

B. Weather Report

FH10 EP will land on November 27, with "Kaleidophon" streaming in full below.