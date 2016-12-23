Oscar Mulero Lines Up Experimental EP on Semantica

Oscar Mulero is putting out an EP on Semantica, Acceptance,

The six-track release will focus on his experimental sound and will hit the stores on January 18 in advance of an upcoming album on the same imprint in 2018.

The EP is described as "six cuts of intelligent electronic music, still rhythmic but definitely low in tempos and deep in mental approach."

Besides, Mulero is presenting today his new A/V live set “Monochrome” defined to deliver his most avant-garde side featuring some tracks from the releases mentioned above and more. Above, you can now watch and share this one-hour live set at the incredible location at Cabo Peñas (Spain).

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Inherent Progression

A2 / 2. Crux

A3 / 3. Depth In Clarity

B1 / 4. Acceptance

B2 / 5. Edges Of Mortality

B3 / 6. Exhale And Expan

Acceptance EP will land on January 18.