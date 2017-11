Oshana will return to Partisan with a new EP, Inner Dimension.

The three-track EP will be the Berlin-based artist's second release on Anthea's imprint, following on from 2016's The Arcadia. It will be the label's sixth release.

We're told to expect "cosmically-inclined techno of the highest order."

Tracklisting:

A1. Inner Dimension

A2. Space Gate

BQ. Future Classic

Inner Dimension EP will land on November 30, with clips streaming below.