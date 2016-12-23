Paradise Palms to Present Justin Robertson 7-Inch

Dive-bar turned record label Paradise Palms will present a brand new 7” from revered producer Justin Robertson, a man with over 23 years experience as an innovator and restless proponent of forward-thinking music.

Robertson's tireless work ethic has ensured that he remains one of the most relevant and exciting DJ-producers around. His latest incarnation as The Deadstock 33s has been garnishing lavish praise from figureheads such as Andrew Weatherall and Erol Alkan, as well as a diverse cross-section of fresh talent.

Tracklisting

01.Numberical Discord Swap

02. Cyborg Holiday Snaps

Numberical Discord Swap / Cyborg Holiday Snaps is described by the label as "a double-whammy 7” of alien machine funk crafted by the rave pilot himself." It is available on 7” on December 4 and digital on December 8, distributed by Rubadub/EPM. The record was mastered by John Vic at Finiﬂex Studios in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, you can stream "Numerical Discord Swap" in full below.