Pessimist, Lucy, Matrixxman, and More Remix Perc

Perc will soon release two remix packages featuring reworks by Pessimist, Lucy, Matrixxman, and more names.

Earlier this year, Perc's third album Bitter Music was released, pushing his sound to further extremes than ever before. It's now set to return with two EPs of interpretations from a diverse selection of remixers, most of whom are new to Perc Trax—including Pessimist, Lucy, Matrixxman, Dax J, and more.

This first EP of remixes takes in Head Front Panel's constantly building, pulsating version of deep album moment "The Thought That Counts," before Hodge's take on "Chatter" and a broken version of album opener "Exit" by rising Blackest Ever Black artist Pessimist. Rounding off the EP is an experimental take on "I Just Can't Win" by Dale Cornish.

The second EP opens up with Dax J who serves up a take on "Unelected."On the B-side, Lucy layers shifting textures over popping kick drums for a version of "Wax Apple." Closing these seven remixes is Matrixxman."

Tracklisting: Bitter Music Remixed EP01

01. The Thought That Counts (Head Front Panel Remix)

02. Chatter (Hodge Remix)

03. Exit (Pessimist Remix)

04. I Just Can't Win (Dale Cornish Remix) [digital only]

Tracklisting: Bitter Music Remixed EP02

01. Unelected (Dax J Remix)

02. Wax Apple (Lucy Remix)

03. Rat Run (Matrixxman Remix)

Bitter Music Remixed EP01 and Bitter Music Remixed EP02 will land on December 15, with Matrixxman's rework streaming below.