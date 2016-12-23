Premiere: Hear a Deep and Dark Track From OAKE

On November 3, OAKE will return for their first release of the year, an EP titled Sentiment of Callousness on SNTS.

The EP was reportedly written over "a one and a half year period of total collapse, characterized by disconnection between the world within and the perception of the world outside." It follows an early 2016 release on Noiztank with four cuts that range from the deep and heavy opening cut "Alog" to the searing ambience of "Abul."

You can pre-order the EP here, with "Apath," a dense, galloping techno cut, streaming in full below.