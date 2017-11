Berg Audio has released a new two-track EP featuring a Teluric remix.

The Shades EP is the latest work from Laughing Man & Viktor Udvari, and consists of two deep and hypnotic cuts.

Tracklisting:

A1: Laughing Man & Viktor Udvari "Shades" (Original Mix)

B1: Laughing Man & Viktor Udvari "Shades" (Teluric Remix)

It's a vinyl-only release, with only a few copies remaining. Meanwhile, you can stream the Teluric remix exclusively in full below.

