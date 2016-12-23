Premiere: Hear a Devastating New Remix From Regis

Back in July, Jonathan Krohn and Karl Meier relaunched their Talker project with Battle Standards, a new EP that inaugurated their new Standards & Practices label and garnered heavy play from the likes of Ancient Methods, Headless Horseman, Sunil Sharpe, Mumdance, and Shifted, among others. Now, the EP returns in the form of Battle Standards Remixes, which features reworks from Surgeon, Regis, and Broken English Club.

Across the package, the artists assembled present a range of styles, from Surgeon's hair-raising heady techno to Broken English club's post-punk wail and the mechanical broken-beat rework from Regis. Also on the release is a bonus cut from Talker, a haunting ambient outing that was only previously available on a limited-edition CD compilation.

You can pre-order Battle Standards Remixes here ahead of the drop on November 24, with Regis' remix streaming in full via the player below.