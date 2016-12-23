Premiere: Hear a Dubby Cut From Austen/Scott

On November 27, Austen/Scott will release their debut album, Hypnagogia.

The LP will be the 50th release on their Danse Club imprint, which has released outings from the likes of Groove Armada, Tom Ellis, and Lauhaus over the last five years, gaining support from artists such as Sasha, Dense & Pika, and Kate Simko in the process. Across 11 tracks on the album, the pair weave through a rich set of house and techno cuts ranging from the moody ambient opener, "Thinking Or Present (Intro)," to the slick mechanical rhythms of "Juno Missions" and the elegant Detroit-inspired "Man's Word."

To give you a taste of what's to come, the duo have offered up a full stream of the deep and dubby "Somewhere In His Heart (Sub Dub)," available to stream via the player below.