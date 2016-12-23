Premiere: Hear a Galloping Cut From Henning Baer's Debut Album

Henning Baer's debut album, Shatterproof, drops on his own MANHIGH Recordings on November 13.

Since around 2009, the Grounded Theory founder has presented his deep and experimental take on techno via heady DJ sets and across labels such as Adam X’s legendary Sonic Groove imprint, his own K209 and MANHIGH imprints, Tanstaafl Planets, and Nonplus Records, amongst others.

Baer's long-awaited debut album continues this vision and presents it in an extended format for the first time, flowing through engulfing ambience, soundtrack-like electronica, abrasive industrial, and the heads down techno he is most known for in immaculate fashion.

Ahead of the release, Baer has offered up a full stream of "Critical Distance," a galloping club cut, available via the player below.

You can pre-order Shatterproof here.