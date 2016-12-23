Premiere: Hear a New Remix by Gerd Janson

Later this month, Correspondant will release Yovav's Carribean Zen Mode EP, featuring a remix from Running Back's Gerd Janson.

Carribean Zen Mode continues a relentless 2017 release schedule that has seen Correspondant drop eight releases, including outings from Ricardo Tobar, Sebastopol, Zombies in Miami, Man Power, Marvin & Guy, and Red Axes, among many others. On the latest, Yovav delivers a slice of enticing, hypnotic disco that, like the name suggests, conjures a sun-drenched island vibe. On the remix front, Janson refits the laid-back original with a swinging groove, upping the tempo for a sultry seven-minute ride.

Carribean Zen Mode drops on November 24 and can be pre-ordered here, with Gerd Janson's remix streaming in full via the player below.