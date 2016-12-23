Premiere: Hear a Spacey House Cut from S-Max

Tom Joyce's Sounds Benefit label is preparing a new four-track various artist EP.

Zender’s Atoll is a collection of three innovative cuts from rising talent Jordan Magee, Boogizm main man S-Max, and label head Tom Joyce, with an extra remix by Italian veteran producer Alex Picone. It follows on from The New Iram, a similar VA released last year.

The cuts range from electro, breaks and spacey deep house.

Tracklisting

A1. Jordan Magee "Solidify"

A2 Tom Joyce "Zender"

B1. S-Max "Comet Kohoutek"

B2. S-Max "Comet Kohoutek" (Alex Picone remix)

Ahead of the EP's November 6 release, you can stream S-Max's spacey deep house contribution.