Premiere: Hear a Spacey House Cut from S-Max

Tom Joyce's Sounds Benefit label is preparing a new four-track various artist EP.
Zender’s Atoll is a collection of three innovative cuts from rising talent Jordan Magee, Boogizm main man S-Max, and label head Tom Joyce, with an extra remix by Italian veteran producer Alex Picone. It follows on from The New Iram, a similar VA released last year.
The cuts range from electro, breaks and spacey deep house.
Tracklisting
A1. Jordan Magee "Solidify"
A2 Tom Joyce "Zender"
B1. S-Max "Comet Kohoutek"
B2. S-Max "Comet Kohoutek" (Alex Picone remix)
Ahead of the EP's November 6 release, you can stream S-Max's spacey deep house contribution.