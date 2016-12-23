Premiere: Hear a Stomping Remix by Roman Poncet

Fur Coat's Oddity label returns this month with a new EP from Natural Flow, titled Sagittarius.

Hugo Ibarra (Mexico) and Antü Coimbra (Argentina) (a.k.a. Natural Flow) launched their collaborative project in 2015 out of their current hometown of Mexico City and now land on Oddity back by remixes from Roman Poncet and Dubspeeka. Keeping in tune with the label's ethos, the cuts on Sagittarius sit at the deeper end of the techno spectrum, haunting club cuts filled with groovy low ends and trippy synths.

Sagittarius is set to drop on Friday, November 17, with the record available for pre-order here. In support of the release, Oddity has offered up a full stream of Roman Poncet's remix, a relentlessly rolling techno cut, available via the player below.