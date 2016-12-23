Premiere: Hear a Track From Merveille & Crosson's New Album

On November 3, Merveille & Crosson will drop their second album, Cerulean, via Visionquest.

The new album follows on from their critically acclaimed 2012 debut LP, DRM, and finds the pair heading further down an abstract path away from conventional dancefloor sounds. Focusing on an aesthetic that leans on modern classical, jazz, and ambient, Cerulean features collaborations with Juliard trained classical pianist Julien Quentin, No Regular Play’s Greg Paulus, Wareika’s Henrik Raabe, Yonathan Levi, Moritz Baumgartner, and Berlin’s Signum Saxophone Quartet. The duo eschew club sounds entirely and instead craft nine truly unique home-listening cuts that make up an inspired whole.

Cerulean can be pre-ordered here, with album cut "Acid Pal" streaming in full via the player below.