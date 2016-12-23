Premiere: Listen to a Deep and Groovy Remix From Diego Krause

Montreal DJ and producer Paolo Rocco will launch his new vinyl imprint Raw Moments later this month with a collaborative EP with Pijynman.

The EP, titled RAWM01, features two originals from Rocco and Pijynman, alongside remixes from Diego Krause and Alix Alvarez. The cuts have been picking up steam over the last few months, popping up in the sets of artists such as Archie Hamilton, Brawther, Enzo Siragusa, Subb-an, and, of course, Rocco and Pijynman themselves.

In support of the release, Rocco has offered up a full stream of Diego Krause's remix, available via the player below.