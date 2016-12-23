Premiere: Listen to a Deep New Cut From Lazare Hoche & Traumer

Late this month, Lazare Hoche and Traumer will team up for the Seascape EP.

Seascape will close out the year for Lazare Hoche Records, following on from Makcim & Levi's 1055ML EP and Medicis' QST—released in January and September, respectively. The three tracks on the EP all sit in the dubby house realm, low-slung grooves built from wall-shaking basslines, swirling synth lines and razor-sharp percussion.

Seascape can be pre-ordered here ahead of the November 27 release, with "Belhara" streaming in full below.