Premiere: Listen to a Haunting New Remix From Artefakt

Early next year, Brothers Black will return to Voxnox Records with a six-track EP, titled Marianas.

The release will feature four tracks on the vinyl edition, with two originals and two remixes, from Berlin-based duo Artefakt and Invite Choice's Invite. The digital release will also contain two bonus tracks from Brothers Black, along with the vinyl cuts. Across the entire release, Voxnox once again present a sophisticated set of techno cuts, ranging from the rolling grooves of Brothers Black to Artefakt's haunting atmospheres and Invite's tense, synth-heavy outing.

Marianas is set to drop on January 15 and can be pre-ordered here, with Artefakt's remix streaming in full via the player below.