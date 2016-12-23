Premiere: Stream a Broken Electro Cut from Setaoc Mass

Manchester-born Sam Coates (a.k.a Setaoc Mass) arrives back on his SK_eleven home with the label’s fifth outing, following his Matrixxman collaboration on Len Faki's Figure.

Five-tracker Reframe will be his fifth release on the SK_eleven label this year, while he's working on several other collaborations on remixes. He has forthcoming remixes on Work Them Records and then another collaborative release in January.

Tracklisting:

A1. Proun 19D

A2. One for you

A3. Vanishing Point

B1. Key (Fallingwater)

B2. Cinema Gaze

Ahead of the EP's December 1 release, you can stream "Cinema Gaze," a piece of refined, future-facing electro, below.