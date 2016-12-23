Premiere: Stream a Broken Electro Cut from Setaoc Mass

Manchester-born Sam Coates (a.k.a Setaoc Mass) arrives back on his SK_eleven home with the label’s fifth outing, following his Matrixxman collaboration on Len Faki's Figure.
Five-tracker Reframe will be his fifth release on the SK_eleven label this year, while he's working on several other collaborations on remixes. He has forthcoming remixes on Work Them Records and then another collaborative release in January.
Tracklisting:
A1. Proun 19D
A2. One for you
A3. Vanishing Point
B1. Key (Fallingwater)
B2. Cinema Gaze
Ahead of the EP's December 1 release, you can stream "Cinema Gaze," a piece of refined, future-facing electro, below.