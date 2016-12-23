Premiere: Stream a Deep Cut From Sebo K's Debut Album

Sebo K's awaited debut album, Patience, will drop tomorrow on Rekids.

The LP arrives 15 years into Sebo K's production career and follows a string of recent releases on Bass Culture, Robsoul Recordings, and Tsuba. Outside of his own releases, his vinyl-only label Scenario has dropped outings from some of house music's most respected names, including Ian Pooley, DJ Honesty, Jus Ed, Dan Curtin, DJ Deep, and Diego Krause.

Musically, Patience presents a refined and subtle overview of the sonic space Sebo K has carefully crafted over the years, from the breakbeat grooves of "Paradigm Change" to the electro-tinged melancholia of "Transitions" and the skeletal rhythms of "Eyes Wide Open."

In support of tomorrow's release, Sebo K has offered up a full stream of "Transitions," available via the player below.

You can pre-order Patience here.