Premiere: Stream a Mesmerizing Akufen Remix of Adam Shelton

One Records will soon release a 12" featuring Akufen and Melchior Productions Ltd remixes.

The two-track release follows the success of the last split release from label bosses Adam Shelton and Subb-an. The original tracks "Self Control" and "Only Now" are masterfully reworked by Melchior and Akufen, both of whom utilize the vocals from Isis Salam to deliver two mesmerizing tracks.

Tracklisting

01. Adam Shelton "Only Now" (Akufen remix)

02. Subb-an "Self Control" (Melchior Productions Ltd remix)

Ahead of the 12"s November 20 release, you can stream Akufen's remix of Adam Shelton's "Only Now" in full below, and pre-order here.